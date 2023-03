O’Reilly: I Will Never Sell Out For Ratings ... EVER!

Newly released court documents reveal that Fox News anchors were calling out Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud while they promoted them on air.

It’s resulted in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. Author and journalist Bill O’Reilly, who hosted the No.

1 show at Fox News for years, says had he still been in the chair, he would have handled coverage of Trump’s claims in a different manner.

“I would never have done … what Fox did on the election fraud,” he said.