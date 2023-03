Chronology of Ukrainian shelling of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The Zaporozhye nuclear plant in Energodar is the largest in Europe.

Energodar and Zaporozhye have been under Russian control since March, 2022.

Kiev has been repeatedly attacking the facility.

Continuing provocations can put Europe at risk of a nuclear disaster that could eclipse the 1986 Chernobyl incident.