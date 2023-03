Urfi Javed Alleges Cab Driver Disappeared With Her Luggage in Delhi, Came Back Drunk | Oneindia News

He social media sensation, Urfi Javed never fails to make headlines, she always makes sure to be in the limelight.

Most of the time she burns the internet with her bold and sultry fashion sense but this time she has a serious request for women's safety.

On Tuesday, she requested Uber India to ‘do something about the safety of girls’ after her Uber driver ran away with her luggage in Delhi.

She took to social media and narrated the whole incident.

