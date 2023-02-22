Dozens of British Employers Will Stick With 4-Day Workweek After World’s Largest Trial

'New York Post' reports that 61 businesses in the U.K. switched to a four-day workweek from June to November in 2022.

British research organization Autonomy published its findings with support from 4 Day Week Global, a New Zealand-based group.

Of the 56 companies that participated, 92% plan to continue with a four-day workweek.

At the beginning, this was about pandemic burnout for a lot of employers.

Now it’s more of a retention and recruitment issue for many of them.

, Juliet Schor, a Boston College economist, sociologist and lead researcher on the study, to 'The Wall Street Journal'.

This is a major breakthrough moment for the movement towards a four-day working week, Joe Ryle, Director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, via statement.

According to the study, participating companies saw revenue jump 35% during the trial.

Staff are getting more work done in less time, Paul Oliver, chief operating officer at Citizens Advice Gateshead, via Reuters.

71% of employees said they felt less burnt out, 39% were less stressed, and 40% were sleeping better.

Employers also noted that less workers were calling in sick, while job retention and recruitment improved.