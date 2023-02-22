The Best Ways to Cut the Cost of Your Monthly Bills

Recurring monthly expenses can be challenging for many households, especially amid rising inflation.

Here are 10 of the best ways to cut the cost of your monthly bills.

.

1.

Switch from cable to a more affordable streaming service like Hulu, Netflix or Amazon Prime.

.

2.

Set up a multiple-line phone plan with family, friends or roommates.

.

3.

Refinance your mortgage payments and see if there’s a more affordable rate.

.

4.

If you’ve been a good tenant, try negotiating a lower rent with your landlord.

5.

Make sure the majority of your power usage happens at non-peak hours.

.

6.

Don’t pay for non-essential services like lawn care or house cleaning.

7.

Install low-flow fixtures on toilets and shower heads to reduce water usage.

.

8.

Save on air conditioning and heating costs by sealing any air leaks near windows and doors.

9.

If you’re able to, give up private car use for public transportation, carpooling or biking.

10.

Utilize coupons and skip brand names when grocery shopping