Fruit & veg shortage could last another month, warns Coffey

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey warns that shortages of some fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes and peppers, may last as long as another month.

The minister tells the House of Commons that she hopes shortages of fruit and vegetables “will be a temporary issue” but anticipates "the situation will last about another two to four weeks".

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn