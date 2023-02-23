EU Commission Bans TikTok From Staffers' Phones

On February 23, the European Union's executive branch temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees, citing cybersecurity concerns.

NBC reports that the news reflects Western officials' increasing concerns about the Chinese-owned social media app.

The European Commission's Corporate Management Board suspended the use of TikTok on both government- issued or personal devices that are used for work by staff.

According to NBC, officials worry that the popular app could be utilized to promote Beijing propaganda and access users' information.

The decision by the EU follows similar moves in the United States where over half of the states and Congress have banned official government devices from using TikTok.

The reason why this decision has been taken is to ... increase the commission’s cybersecurity, Sonya Gospodinova, commission spokesperson, via NBC.

Also, the measure aims to protect the commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks against the corporate environment of the commission, Sonya Gospodinova, commission spokesperson, via NBC.

NBC reports that spokespeople for the commission declined to say if a specific event triggered the suspension.

Representatives for the EU said that staffers will be required to delete TikTok from any device that is used for professional business by March 15.

Representatives also declined to provide any details on how the new measures would be enforced.