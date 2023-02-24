Rabbit Hole

Rabbit Hole Trailer - series - Plot Synopsis: Kiefer Sutherland stars as John Weir in the new series RABBIT HOLE, where nothing is what it seems. A master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, Weir must use all the resources at his disposal when he's framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

Directed by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra (premiere episode) starring Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, Wendy Makkena, Rob Yang release date March 26, 2023 (on Paramount Plus)