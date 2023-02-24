SheinSez #93 Biden's team blames Trump, ignores law Biden sign Dec 22 outlawing rail strikes + more

The supporters of supreme socialist leader Biden continue to blame Trump for the East Palestine disaster, ignoring that the Biden regime pushed through a law outlawing rail strikes, one of which issue was that the safety was being compromised.

Inspectors of trains time was cut from 3 minutes to 90 seconds, the Biden infrastructure bill was passed, but the trains (including trains at O'Hare which is entirely government controlled) are failing.

The train in East Palestine had sparks coming out at least 40 minutes before the derailment from the axles coming off the train.

Buttigieg has claimed that federal authorities were on site from the beginning, meaning the Biden regime signed off on burning the hazardous materials that had already been evacuated from the train cars into a trench, rather than some costly methods to neutralize/remove the waste from the trench.

