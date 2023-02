Stormont leaders stand defiant with PSNI in wake of shooting

PSNI's Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill and heavily sedated in hospital following a shooting at a sports centre in Omagh, Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.

He was joined in a press conference by the defiant Stormont leaders who hit back at the perpetrators of the attack while highlighting the importance of the act of political unity.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn