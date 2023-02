PUTIN’S CULTURE WAR Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep524

In this episode, Dinesh reviews Vladimir Putin's latest speech, in which he accuses the West of cultural depravity and aligns himself with traditional people in America and around the world.

Dinesh considers whether Ukraine will become Russia's Vietnam, or ours.

Former Levi's top executive Jennifer Sey joins Dinesh to talk about how her career was derailed over her political incorrectness.

Why is Roald Dahl's publisher "rewriting" his books?