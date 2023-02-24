World shows solidarity with Ukraine on anniversary of Russian invasion

Countries across Europe and the world have held services to show solidarity with Ukraine on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion
Countries across Europe and the world have held services to show solidarity with Ukraine on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion
By David Vergun
One year ago, Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of its peaceful and democratic neighbor,..
Speaking at the United Nations on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned against accepting Russian "atrocities"..