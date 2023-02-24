'They need our help': Vigils around the world as people rally for Ukraine on war anniversary

Across the world, demonstrations of support for Ukraine and its people have been taking place, a year to the day since Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion.
Across the world, demonstrations of support for Ukraine and its people have been taking place, a year to the day since Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion.
By Jim Garamone
Since 2014, the United States has sent Ukraine more than $32.4 billion in security assistance, and while..
Watch VideoAs the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine passes, the country is getting help from Saudi..