Mike Colter Update: Joins Plane Sequel

Mike Colter Update: Mike is a favorite around here.

The actor masterfully adds the term ‘Coffee‘ into the human lexicon.

He’s portrayed the protector of Harlem in Marvel’s Luke Cage series that aired on Netflix.

He’s starred in Evil for a few years on Paramount+.

Heck, we even see him protect a group of innocent civilians in the recently released movie Plane.

Now we’re learning he’s going to save the day again but this time at sea in a sequel to Plane called ‘Ship’.