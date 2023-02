A Columbus Police officer arrested last month for OVI, drag racing, and speeding remains on the job

Joe Albers, Executive Officer to Chief Elaine Bryant, said that the Franklin County Municipal Court dismissed Officer Trier Knieper's driver's license suspension.

Albers added that Officer Knieper is "back to full duty." Officer Knieper's pre-trial is scheduled for March 8.