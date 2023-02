2,000 Gang Members Incarcerated In Operation

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has made a bold move in the fight against gang violence in the country.

In a recent announcement, Bukele declared that 2,000 gang members have been transferred to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) in a single operation at dawn.

The President expressed his intention to keep these individuals in confinement for decades, preventing them from causing further harm to the population.