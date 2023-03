Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022) SPOILER FREE REVIEW | Movies Merica

Lords and ladies, boy and girls.

Gather round for a story in the form of a movie called 3000 Years Of Longing.

Then again you may not want to.

Check out Van's spoiler-free review of the latest movie from Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller in order to decide.

This movie stars Tilda Swinton as the finder of a mysterious bottle and Idris Elba as the genie, or Djinn, trapped in it but then released.

Tilda gets the usual offer of 3 wishes but is it really that simple?

Is there a dark side?