The Last of Us S01E08 When We Are in Need

The Last of Us 1x08 "When We Are in Need" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Check out the promo for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 8 "When We Are in Need" airing next week on HBO.
The Last of Us 1x08 "When We Are in Need" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Check out the promo for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 8 "When We Are in Need" airing next week on HBO.
Storm Reid is weighing in on some backlash The Last of Us experienced after airing the episode focused on the love story of Nick..
Coincidently, Bill Gates invested $80M last year in a startup that does…direct air carbon capture