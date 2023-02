Meghalaya and Nagaland witness huge voter turnout till 1 am, results on March 2nd | Oneindia News

Meghalaya and Nagaland are voting today to choose the next state assembly.

Till 1 pm Meghalaya had a turnout of 44.73 percent while Nagaland had a voter turnout of 57 percent.

