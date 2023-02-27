All the Ways a Cold Plunge Affects the Body

Everyone seems to be cold plunging, or at the very least, watching other people do it.

We had cold plunger Josh Cameron film the ice bath process while metabolic scientist Dr. Susanna Søberg explains what is going on in his body.

Dr. Søberg breaks down how the body is reacting to the cold plunge, and reveals what kind of health benefits we see while in (and out) of the water.

