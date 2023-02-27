China's peace plan: Russia says no conditions for 'peaceful' solution or Ukraine 'for now'

Moscow says Beijing's 12-point plan calling for a ceasefire and peace talks with Kyiv deserves attention, but the conditions are not there "at the moment".
Moscow says Beijing's 12-point plan calling for a ceasefire and peace talks with Kyiv deserves attention, but the conditions are not there "at the moment".
**Introduction: Rich Africa**
Africa is undoubtedly the continent best endowed with natural resources. With a surface..
Watch VideoChina called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, in a vaguely worded proposal released Friday..