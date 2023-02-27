Big Wins From the 2023 SAG Awards

Here are some of the big winners from this year's SAG awards.

Film Categories.

Motion Picture Cast, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Male Actor in a Leading Role, Brendan Fraser, The Whale.

Female Actor in a Leading Role, Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Male Actor in a Leading Role, Ke Huy Quan, , Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Jamie Lee Curtis, , Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Television Categories.

Drama Series Ensemble, The White Lotus.

Comedy Series Ensemble, Abbott Elementary.

Male Actor in a Drama Series, Jason Bateman, Ozark.

Female Actor in a Drama Series, Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.

Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Jean Smart, Hacks