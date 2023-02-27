Big Wins , From the 2023 , SAG Awards.
Here are some of the big winners from this year's SAG awards.
Film Categories.
Motion Picture Cast, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Male Actor in a Leading Role, Brendan Fraser, The Whale.
Female Actor in a Leading Role, Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Male Actor in a Leading Role, Ke Huy Quan, , Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Jamie Lee Curtis, , Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Television Categories.
Drama Series Ensemble, The White Lotus.
Comedy Series Ensemble, Abbott Elementary.
Male Actor in a Drama Series, Jason Bateman, Ozark.
Female Actor in a Drama Series, Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.
Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Jean Smart, Hacks