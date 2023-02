February 25, 2023 – Show

In this week’s show, Bing AI’s whacko alter-ego has enemies – Microsoft feeds it some chill pill restrictions.

Plus, the lowdown on Facebook and Twitter subscription fees for basic privacy, Hyundai’s EV subscription you can quit any time.

And, yeah, taxidermied birds are being used as spy drones.

That and much more, plus all your calls and questions.