GodTimelineEvil42monthsHolyBible

This was not a HARP new world order operation, this was the Hand of God, Judging the evil ones.

Did you not observe the face of Erdogan, the president of Turkey in shock?

He was overwhelmed, not expecting this to come.

But I did, since 2020, before the event of the agreement between Turkey- Erdogan and Russia- Putin, I was carried in the Spirit by Our Lord Jesus Christ, asking me to post only a few things about the whole event, not the whole I was a witness to, but now, in 2023, I am even required to make it public that people to know that we are loved, and Jesus Christ cares for us.

At that moment I made that public only partially, now, I can tell the whole event.

In the spiritual realm, everything is different, our senses are different, our sight is different, our perception of time is different, the perception of the forms is different.

That day, Our Lord Jesus Christ took me in the Spirit, above the countries of Turkey and Russia.

There was a meeting between Putin and Erdogan, negotiating the conditions in order to be favorable in their own strategic plan, this was a long-time fact, not the short acceptance that the media tells you about.

There was a secret military laboratory hidden in the deep, and people working there, were very nervous, angry, and hateful, testing, and planning an evil biological weapon to kill humans...in their reptilian brain, satan seduced them this is the best thing to do, this is justice for the world, not to have that critic thoughts.

Even more, over these 2 countries, there were 2 sadic demonic spirits hating humans, hating us for being a mandatory condition not to kill us, otherwise, they would wipe out humans for millenniums. They hate themselves even for being next to humans, they call us sticky awful creatures, we are the ones horrific for them, not those poisonous seducing spirits.

Over Russia, the color of the Spirit was red blood rotten, this is also the spirit of communists, to hate each other.

The other spirit over Turkey was a green pale, the color of death, the color of the pale horse bringing death to humans, death to living creatures..

The green deals have the same evil demonic spirit of the pale horse, bringing death, not life...... the energy green deals there is no good for the planet, the humans, this brings death, this is a fake premeditated premise in order to confuse humans mentality and perception that the green nature is good, in conclusion, the same is for the green deals, the concept of green not to trigger that negative emotion to check it out.

This is premeditated by satan for a millennium.

The color of death is on the uniform of the extremist Islamists, and the color of their cars, they are the army of the enemy, satan alah, who has no son written on the entrance of the mosques, denying Jesus Christ.

They are the ones worshipping idols used to bring terror to the nations, together with AI.

These are 2 important tools for satan to enslave and kill humans