Alien Invasions, UFOs, and Damar Hamlin's Blasphemy

Alien invasion is trending all over the internet as many in America are wondering whether or not the United States government is keeping us in the dark concerning their recent shooting down of UFOs.

Also we take a look at Damar Hamlin who millions of people proceeded to pray for when he collapsed on a football field earlier this year.

Damar showed up to the Super Bowl wearing a openly blasphemous jacket that garnered the attention of future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson who called him out for the disrespectful nature of his attire.