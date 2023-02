Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against arrest by CBI in Delhi liquor 'scam' | Oneindia News

Today, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest and the manner of the CBI investigation in the alleged liquor scam case.

The issue was mentioned before the CJI DY Chandrachud.

#ManishSisodia #CBI #SupremeCourt