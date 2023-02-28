US requests extradition of jailed drug lord El Chapo's son | Oneindia News
The United States has asked Mexico to extradite a powerful son of jailed drug lord Joaquin Guzman, better known as El Chapo, who is accused of drug crimes, a Mexican government spokesperson has said.

