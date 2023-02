Best Definition of Trading

Hello, I explain an easy to understand definition of Trading in order for everyone around the world, India South Africa, Botswana, Brunei, Somalia, Kenya, USA wherever you are to understand.

I am a South African trader who has had 6 years + experience in the markets and I have used everything from Tradingview, Metatrader, Trading Software, Forex Affiliates, Forex Strategies of all kinds, Brokerage firms, Prop firms and much more