Courteney Cox Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

An unexpected “Friends” reunion awaited fans on Monday, when Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow joined Courteney Cox on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The stars joined Courteney Cox during the unveiling of her star.

Report by Hajariv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn