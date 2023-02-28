Courteney Cox Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Cox was presented with the honor on Feb.

27.

Her former 'Friends' co-stars, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, were also there and gave a speech.

We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters.

, Jennifer Aniston, via statement.

To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney.

She is responsible for all of that.

, Jennifer Aniston, via statement.

From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you, Jennifer Aniston, via statement.

Kudrow went on to say that Cox was responsible for encouraging the 'Friends' cast "to take care of each other.".

That mentality enabled the actors "to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I'll say, the history of television," Kudrow said.

Courteney, we just want to say that we're deeply, deeply proud to know you.

You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and what's most important, a truly good and decent human being.

, Lisa Kudrow, via statement.

We are so proud of you, we love you, you're sisters from another mister and we love you.

, Jennifer Aniston, via statement