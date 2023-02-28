Student Loans at SCOTUS + The "Cartel Katie" Investigation + Lab Leak | Dr. Fleming, Beattie

President Biden's big plan to unilaterally rewrite student loan law and donate hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars to his political allies is before the Supreme Court.

Charlie digs into what's at stake, and speaks up for the millions of people who will be exploited by Biden's big giveaway.

Darren Beattie reacts to the spectacular "Cartel Katie" allegations in Arizona.

Dr. Fleming responds to the press's belated admission that Covid-19 likely came from a lab.

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.