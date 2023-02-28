Student Loans at SCOTUS + The "Cartel Katie" Investigation + Lab Leak | Dr. Fleming, Beattie
President Biden&apos;s big plan to unilaterally rewrite student loan law and donate hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars to his political allies is before the Supreme Court.

Charlie digs into what&apos;s at stake, and speaks up for the millions of people who will be exploited by Biden&apos;s big giveaway.

Darren Beattie reacts to the spectacular &quot;Cartel Katie&quot; allegations in Arizona.

Dr. Fleming responds to the press&apos;s belated admission that Covid-19 likely came from a lab.

