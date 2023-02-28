Testimony Tuesday with Fr. Michel Orsi

Currently the host of Action for Life TV, Father Michael P.

Orsi was ordained for the Diocese of Camden in 1976, and has a broad background in teaching and educational administration.

Fr.

Orsi has authored or co-authored four books and over 400 articles in more than 45 journals, magazines and newspapers.

He currently serves as Parochial Vicar at St.

Agnes Parish in Naples, Florida, and has served as Assistant Chancellor, Assistant Vicar for Pastoral Services, Director of Family Life Bureau, and Coordinator of Pope John Paul II's visit to New Jersey for the Diocese of Camden.