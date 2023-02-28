Will Supreme Court REJECT Biden Student Loan Forgiveness?

The merits of President Joe Biden's targeted debt cancellation by executive order is being argued in front of the United States Supreme Court.
Will the justices put an end to Biden's plan?
The merits of President Joe Biden's targeted debt cancellation by executive order is being argued in front of the United States Supreme Court.
Will the justices put an end to Biden's plan?
Majority of justices express scepticism about administration’s $400bn programme
SCOTUS To Decide on , Student Loan , Forgiveness Program.
SCOTUS To Decide on , Student Loan , Forgiveness Program.
The..