Peter Pan & Wendy Movie

Peter Pan & Wendy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: PETER PAN AND WENDY, a live-action reimagining of the J.M.

Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic, introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up.

Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland.

There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Directed by David Lowery starring Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatahk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, Jim Gaffigan release date April 28, 2023 (on Disney Plus)