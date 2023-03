UK's historic Coronation chair to get 'makeover' ahead of King Charles' coronation | Oneindia News

London's Westminster Abbey said that its Coronation Chair is getting a makeover ahead of this year's ceremony for King Charles.

On the historic throne Henry VIII and other monarchs of England and later Britain have been crowned for around 700 years.

