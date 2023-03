Steel Toe Morning Show 03-01-23: BeetleJuice Leaves Chicago and Bringing the Mob to Heel

It's a show sure to make you smile.

Today we discuss Jon Stewart giving a frustrated "I told you so" on Lab leak, Steven Colbert still simping against Lab Leak, Brittany Mahomes somehow being in a feud with Joe Rogan, the roast of Tom Brady, where is John Fetterman and Lori Lightfoot it out!

This and more on today's show!