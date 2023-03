First Look at Peacock's New Science Fiction Series Mrs. Davis

Here's your first look at the Peacock science fiction series Mrs. Davis Season 1, created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof.

Mrs. Davis Cast: Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans and Katja Herbers Stream Mrs. Davis Season 1 April 20, 2023 on Peacock!