Tripura, Meghalaya & Nagaland election: Know early trends amid counting of votes | Oneindia News

The counting of votes is underway in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, and as per early trends, the BJP, part of the ruling coalition in all three, is leading in Tripura.

In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance has surged ahead, while in Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma-led NPP is in the lead.

