Daisy Jones and The Six star teases how series transcends original book

Daisy Jones and The Six star Josh Whitehouse has promised the upcoming series is going to transcend the best-selling book.

The original novel, written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, has become a cult phenomenon in its own right, and now fans will finally see the characters – and the music – come to life with the launch of the Prime Video series.

Daisy Jones and The Six launches Friday 3 March, with new episodes every week through to 24 March on Prime Video.