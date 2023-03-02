Is the truth behind 'Havana Syndrome', the puzzling spying strategy out? | Explainer | Oneindia News

An investigation into a mysterious set of symptoms that were said to affect US diplomats, spies and other employees in US embassies and missions around the world has come to a conclusion.

The US intelligence agencies have now concluded that the strange ‘Havana Syndrome’ was not caused by an energy weapon or any foreign adversaries.

They have used the words ‘very unlikely’ while concluding whether a foreign adversary or energy weapon was the reason behind it.

The unclassified version of the report was released on Wednesday by the House intelligence committee.

This officially puts an end to the conspiracy theories that were being associated with this syndrome.

Today, in this video, we take a look at what exactly this ‘Havana Syndrome’ is and how it created ripples in the US intelligence community.

