Will Smith Makes First Awards Show Appearance Since Oscars Slap

CNN reports that Smith attended the African American Film Critics Association Awards on March 1.

He was presented with the Beacon Award alongside Antoine Fuqua, the director of 'Emancipation.'.

The occasion marked the first time Smith appeared at an awards show since slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The actor gave a speech upon accepting his award.

‘Emancipation’ was the most individual difficult film of my entire career, Will Smith, via statement.

It’s really difficult to transport a modern mind to that time period.

It’s difficult to imagine that level of inhumanity, Will Smith, via statement.

Smith also won the best actor award for his role in 'Emancipation' at the NAACP Image Awards last weekend.

He did not attend the event but took to social media to express his gratitude.

WOW!!

NAACP!!

I am absolutely humbled by this!!

I want to share this with my entire #Emancipation family... I am so proud of the work we put into this film, Will Smith, via Instagram