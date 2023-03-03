John Fetterman Checks Into A Hospital and His Wife Leaves Town.
John Fetterman checked his self into Walter Reed for clinical depression.
How does his wife respond?
She leaves town and goes to Canada
John Fetterman Checks Into A Hospital and His Wife Leaves Town.
John Fetterman checked his self into Walter Reed for clinical depression.
How does his wife respond?
She leaves town and goes to Canada
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman checks himself into the hospital as some Democrats call for his wife to become the new senator;..
Sen. John Fetterman Checks Into Hospital , for Clinical Depression.
CNN reports that the senator's chief of staff made the..