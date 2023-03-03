Greece crash: know other deadly train crashes of Europe in recent times |Explainer| Oneindia News

This past Tuesday, Greece saw its worst rail tragedy of recent times when at least 43 people were killed after two trains collided head-on.

The death toll has now increased to 57!

48 still remain hospitalized, including six in critical condition, while the rest have been treated and released.

The crash had occurred shortly before midnight in the town of Tempi along the Athens-Thessaloniki route.

The two trains were running towards each other on the same track and the force of the high-speed collision had derailed multiple cars, with some even bursting into flames.

Kostas Karamanlis..the Greek transport minister..had resigned after visiting the site of the crash, saying he felt it was his “duty” to step down.

In this video, we quickly take a look at some of Europe’s deadliest train tragedy that cost loss of several lives.

