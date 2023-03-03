Does Ja Morant Want to be Tupac Shakur or Michael Jordan? | Lamar Jackson’s Landing Spot? | Ep 392

The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is one of the NBA’s most dynamic young players and considered by many to be the future of the league, but recently uncovered incidents may be threatening his career.

The Washington Times reported an altercation from over the summer in which Morant allegedly punched a teenager during a pickup basketball game and also allegedly flashed a gun to intimidate the kid.

There are also allegations of threatening behavior toward a mall cop that ended with a police report being filed.

What is happening to Ja Morant?

The once clean-cut, fresh-faced phenom seems to want to be the NBA’s Tupac Shakur rather than the next Michael Jordan.

Jason has a theory on what is influencing Morant’s newfound aggressive behavior.

“Fearless” contributor Steve Kim weighs in on Morant, as well as ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins dealing the race card when it comes to white NBA MVP winners.

“Last Chance U’s” Coach Jason Brown is here to discuss the hot NFL rumor that Lamar Jackson could be headed to Miami to team up with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

One of the two Jasons thinks it’s a great fit; the other has alternative destinations in mind for the Ravens QB.