Stephen Bear jail sentence 'vindication' for victim Georgia Harrison

Revenge porn victim Georgia Harrison has said she is "happy and relieved" after her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear was jailed for 21 months for posting an explicit video of a sexual encounter between them online.

Speaking outside Chelmsford Crown Court, the former Love Island contestant said: "Today's sentence is a vindication of what I've been put through … I hope that this puts anyone off committing this sort of crime and I hope for anyone else who's been a victim of it, it gives them some sort of justice." Report by Buseld.

