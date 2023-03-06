Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington has died at age 71

Guitarist Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died, the band announced on their official Facebook page Sunday evening.
He was 71.
Guitarist Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died, the band announced on their official Facebook page Sunday evening.
He was 71.
Gary Rossington, , Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist, , Dead at 71.
Gary Rossington, , Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist, , Dead at 71.
Fox..
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71...