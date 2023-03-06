Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist, Dead at 71

Fox News reports that the last surviving founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd died on March 5.

His death was confirmed by the band's representative.

It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today, Representative for Lynyrd Skynyrd, via Facebook.

Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does, Representative for Lynyrd Skynyrd, via Facebook.

Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time, Representative for Lynyrd Skynyrd, via Facebook.

Rossington's cause of death is not yet known, but he had a history of heart problems. He had a heart attack and subsequent surgery in 2015 and an emergency heart surgery in 2019.

Online tributes began to surface following news of Rossington's death.