Tesla Issues Price Cuts on Most Expensive Models

CNN reports that in January, the company offered discounts up to 20%.

The discounts led to increased orders.

CNN reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would lower prices further to drive demand, which it appears they have done.

The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high.

The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla, Elon Musk, via Tesla's investor day.

CNN reports the Model S and Model X made up close to 4% of Tesla's global deliveries last year.

The company's cheaper models, the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, accounted for the rest.

According to Tesla's website, both Model S versions are now $5,000 less.

The price of Model X cars was cut by $10,000.

Reuters reports that Tesla intends to produce a new Model 3 version this year