A Second Norfolk Southern Train Has Derailed in Ohio in Just Over a Month

A Second Norfolk Southern Train , Has Derailed in Ohio, in Just Over a Month.

On March 4, another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, according to state and local agencies.

On March 4, another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, according to state and local agencies.

NPR reports that the accident involved 28 cars sliding diagonally off the tracks and resulted in no injuries.

The incident marks the second major derailment involving Norfolk Southern in just over a month.

News of the crash came amid lingering questions regarding the potential impact on the environment and public health from the first incident in East Palestine, Ohio.

News of the crash came amid lingering questions regarding the potential impact on the environment and public health from the first incident in East Palestine, Ohio.

NPR reports that officials have stressed that the derailment this weekend did not involve toxic materials and does not pose a threat to the community.

NPR reports that officials have stressed that the derailment this weekend did not involve toxic materials and does not pose a threat to the community.

According to both the Clark County emergency agency and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the site has been examined and deemed safe.

According to both the Clark County emergency agency and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the site has been examined and deemed safe.

There is NO risk to the public, Connor Spielmaker, Norfolk Southern spokesperson, via Twitter.

We're looking at clean air, clean soil and clean water.

There have been multiple sweeps by multiple teams, Charles Patterson, Clark County health commissioner, via NPR.

We're looking at clean air, clean soil and clean water.

There have been multiple sweeps by multiple teams, Charles Patterson, Clark County health commissioner, via NPR.

Resident living within 1,000 feet of the derailment were initially ordered to shelter in place by local authorities, before the order was rescinded 10 hours later.

Resident living within 1,000 feet of the derailment were initially ordered to shelter in place by local authorities, before the order was rescinded 10 hours later.

NPR reports that Norfolk Southern faces increased scrutiny following the East Palestine derailment, which spilled hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals.