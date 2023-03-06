Turkish opposition picks presidential candidate to run against Erdogan

A six-party alliance has nominated Kemal Kilicdaroglu as its common candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey’s presidential elections in May, ending months of uncertainty and bickering that had frustrated their supporters.
